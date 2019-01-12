Just Eggcellent!

January always makes me restless. After all the celebrations of the holidays, it’s a lull period and mostly, we are trapped inside due to the winter weather. Luckily, the past week has been like an early spring. It was especially wonderful during the day outside over the weekend. It made me want to mulch, plant a garden, take a ride on the 4 wheeler, or maybe even go fishing on the creek banks. Saying I hate winter is an understatement, but I love Spring and all that it brings. Did I mention I’m ready for it?

The critters here at home have also enjoyed the warmer weather. The goats have froliced and bucked, even managing to knock down a small tree with their overzealous play. As for the chickens, the laying hens were especially content. They clucked about, giving heavy traffic to the hen house filling the nesting boxes with big brown eggs-even my young pullets began to lay! I gathered 2 buckets full of eggs. Normally hens stop laying during the winter so this was a great feeling to see my girls season.

Considering my husband and I are attempting the keto diet, we have plenty uses for all those eggs. This recipe is a quick snack which is great to eat by itself or if you’re not on the low carb diet train, a slice of bread- plus it’s only a few ingredients to throw together. If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Easy Egg Salad

Ingredients:

6 boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

1/4 c. mayonnaise

1 tsp mustard

1 tbsp dill relish

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: In medium bowl, combine all ingredients, mix well. Refrigerate at least one hour to allow flavors to combine. *This is a basic egg salad recipe. You can customize it by adding in chopped onion, celery, tomatoes, sweet relish, or whatever you like.