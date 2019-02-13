Justice for Gary

Despite an arrest, the recent shooting of Gary Wayne Medlin still leaves unanswered questions.

“Who, What, When, and Where?”

According to police, Phillip Lee Lewis, of Flint, Michigan, was the man who shot and killed Medlin in the wee hours of January 16, at the A and B Quick Stop in Gray.

When Medlin, a bystander, attempted to flee suspect’s apparent attempted robbery of the store, he was struck and killed by the gunman.

Video footage and physical evidence collected at the scene helped Kentucky State Police quickly obtain an arrest warrant for Lewis. Dated January 17, it charged him with murder and robbery 1st degree.

You must be logged in to view this content.