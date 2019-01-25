JUUL Use Concerns Health Officials

Do you think the item on your child’s desk is a just a flash drive? Officials are urging parents to look again. It could actually be a JUUL device, a type of electronic cigarette that has recently gained popularity in local middle and high schools.

What is a JUUL?

“JUUL is a brand. It is another form of electronic cigarettes and has an electronic nicotine system,” said Tammy Sutton, a Health Educator at the Knox County Health Department. “Some people call it e-cigarettes, juuling, vaping, all of that.”

Health risks

As with any nicotine product, there are health risks associated with the use of the product. According to Sutton, one JUUL pod is the same as smoking a pack of cigarettes and most people can have no problem going through one pod a day. Further, there is some dangerous misinformation about what exactly the JUUL is.

You must be logged in to view this content.