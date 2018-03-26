Karaoke coming to ‘Thunder’

Knox Street Thunder will soon return and organizers have new events up their sleeves that are sure to get everyone’s engines firing on all cylinders.

Beginning May 5, Thunder and Vearnie and Scott Gray, also known as local band Silhouette, will host a Karaoke Contest Series. Contestants will pay a one-time $20 entry fee and will compete once a month at Thunder through September for the overall cash prize of $1000. $300 will go to second place and $200 to third.

There is no age limit to this contest but all content and performances must be kept clean. Contestants will pick their songs from either a 100,000 song database that consists of older country, rock and gospel music or from Karafun, a karaoke database that has newer releases. Songs are limited to five minutes.

“It will be good, family entertainment for everybody to be able to come and watch while you enjoy Knox Street Thunder at the same time,” said event organizer Scot Clouse.

Like past karaoke contests in Barbourville, this series will be scored on a points system using an applause meter. At the last performance in September, the singer with the highest points will be the overall winner. The more people you have cheering for you, the higher your points will be on the meter so make sure you put on a show!

Clouse believes that using this points system evens the playing field.

“It makes it more fair. It gives you five chances to actually score your highest point value off the applause meter,” said Clouse. “The good thing about the applause meter is the more people you have cheering for you, the louder it is, the better it is and the higher your score’s going to be. If you’re going to participate with us, we want everybody that can to join us.”

“You will see some amazing performances,” promises Vearnie.

Contact Vearnie and Scott Gray on Facebook at ‘Vearnie Scott Gray’ or call Barbourville Tourism at 545-9674 with any questions.

Also new to Thunder this year will be a Big Wheel Race Points Series. This will run April through October and is open to children ages 12 and under. Pistol Whip will perform April 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thunder will once again operate in conjunction with the annual J&J 5K Remembrance Run/Walk on April 7.

Thunder will also host a car show in conjunction with Pine Mountain State Park on June 2. This two-part show begins at Laurel Cove from 12 to 5 p.m. followed by the Knox Street Thunder Poker Run. This event begins with a cruise up the mountain and stops along the way back to Barbourville.

Last but not least, Thunder is planning on taking the car show to this summer’s BBQ Festival. Called Rollin’ on the River, the car show will take place June 16 until approximately 4 p.m., before the live music starts for the afternoon.

Knox Street Thunder is held the first Saturday of every month from April through October on Court Square from 5 to 10 p.m.