KC Dance Blue raises over $25K

Hundreds of locals donned their dancing shoes Saturday night in support of a charity that gives back to cancer patients.

KC Dance Blue is a mini-dance marathon adapted from the University of Kentucky’s main event which has people dancing for cancer research and funding for a full 24 hours. KC Dance Blue, which lasts four hours, was bigger than ever before this year, raising $25,961.20. This surpassed last year’s total by almost $10,000.

“Kids are expected to stay on their feet the entire four hours because cancer doesn’t sit down so we’re not sitting down,” said event organizer Stacy Imel. “This is just a fundraiser to earn money to donate to UK Dance Blue.”

