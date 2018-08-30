KC soccer Panthers return to action Sept. 8 versus Barbourville in first-ever meeting

After a rough August, the Knox Central boys’ soccer team is happy to see September rolling in.

Knox Central opened the season with a 6-4 loss at home versus Middlesboro, followed by a 4-0 defeat at Corbin and a 1-0 loss in a rematch with Middlesboro to end August winless at 0-3.

But the Panthers believe there are brighter days ahead and they hope it starts with their Sept. 8 matchup with city-rival Barbourville in the first-ever meeting between the two on the soccer field.

After that, Knox Central will be at Harlan County on Sept. 11 in a rematch of last season’s district championship, which was won by the Panthers.

