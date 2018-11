KCEOC held its first annual Casino Night Saturday night at The Corbin Center.

Participants were invited to play a variety of casino games including Blackjack, Craps and Texas Hold Em Poker.

Participants could then exchange their chips for raffle tickets to be entered into a series of drawings for prizes.

In addition, a silent auction was held.

Proceeds were to help fund KCEOC’s various programs, including child development and the KCEOC Emergency Support Center in Gray.