KCHS cheer captures KHSAA Section 7 Super Large Division Championship

Facing plenty of adversity due to stiff competition and injuries to key team members, the Knox Central cheer squad overcame all that and captured the Kentucky High School Athletic Associated Super Large Division Section 7 Competitive Cheer Championship on Saturday at The Arena in Corbin.

Knox Central won the championship over second-place Whitley County.

The championship victory advances Knox Central on to the state championships, which will be held December 8 at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

Knox Central is coached by Joy Mckeehan, Maria Swafford and Michelle Combs.

Other winners on Saturday include Powell County (Large Division), Clay County (Medium Division), North Laurel (Small Division), Williamsburg (Co-ed Division) and Middlesboro (Game Day Routine).