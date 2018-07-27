KCPS prepares for back to school

Students moan, parents and teachers rejoice. Like it or not, back-to-school events will soon be in full swing across Barbourville Independent and Knox County Public Schools districts. This week, the back-to-school spotlight is on KCPS. For BIS information, see last week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.

This year, KCPS students will return to school on Wednesday, August 8. Several schools across the district have already announced back-to-school events, including Barbourville Water Park bashes, getting started sessions and registration dates. Some schools are even accepting teacher requests and have school supplies listed on their individual Facebook pages.

As always, a teacher’s work is never done. KCPS teachers and staff spent a great portion of the summer break in meetings, trainings and preparing for the new school year. KCPS Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles is hopeful the summer training will help pave the way for a rewarding back-to-school season and overall year.

You must be logged in to view this content.