Mr. Kenneth Z. Hurst, 71, of Kay Jay, the husband of Shirley Gubser Hurst, passed away Thursday morning, May 31, 2018 at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin. He was the son of the late Link and Martha Phebe Syme Hurst born on January 29, 1947 at Wheeler.

His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, June 3 at 2 P.M. He was laid to rest in the Tinsley Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.