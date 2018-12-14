Kids carry crayons, books, and dreams into 2019…all in a brand new backpack

For the fourth year, James McDonald and the Backpack Ministry has given out brand new backpacks to local students. The initiative has grown every year.

“The first year we had 700 backpacks and was able to do 2 schools and part of a third. This year we have 1600 backpacks and will do 5 schools and maybe part of another,” said McDonald.

Students at Central, Lay, G.R.Hampton, Flat Lick and Dewitt were visited by Union College basketball players, Coach Kevin Burton and Assistant Coach Ward Griffith. The ballers helped students

The bulldogs will take a break over the holidays and be back in action when school resumes in January.