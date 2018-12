Christmas arrived a little early this year for 22 local kids who spent their Tuesday hanging out with Kentucky State Police troopers and Forcht Bank employees.

Each kid went around Barbourville Walmart with a trooper or bank employee in tow, picking out items for the holiday season.

“They have about $120 spending limit. We make sure they get a winter jacket and some clothing before we go to the toys,” said Post 10 Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs.

