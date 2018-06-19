KinderBoost underway

Who says summer can’t be for both fun and learning? Save the Children achieved just that on June 4 when their KinderBoost program began at various elementary schools. The free program helps kids and families with the transition to kindergarten. Over the span of ten days, students became familiar with their new school, met staff and teachers, engaged in early learning activities, established a new routine and, of course, made time to play with new friends. Pictured are Girdler Elementary students. Along with Girdler, other elementary schools participating in KinderBoost from June 4-15 are Dewitt, Central and Lynn Camp. Flat Lick will host KinderCamp July 2-13. Contact your child’s school for more information. Photo Submitted