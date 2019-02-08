Knox Archery Needs Funding

“When you have nothing, everything helps,” said Knox Archery Coach Robert Dunaway to the UNITE Coalition on Tuesday.

Dunaway was there to first and foremost brag on his students and their archery skills, but to also ask for help. Currently, Knox Central’s Archery team does not receive funding from the district aside from transportation to and from tournaments. Yet, the cost to run the archery program is expensive, running over $5,000 each year.

“It is pretty much a self-funded program,” confirmed Dunaway. “When we got started, we had nothing. I was hired as a coach for a team that had nothing.”

Over the last six years, Dunaway has reached into his own pocket, often hundreds at a time, to buy the program the needed equipment. Dunaway is happy to financially help when he can because he is passionate about and proud of the program. He believes the community should be, too.

“It’s really huge for this community because it targets kids who are not in basketball, baseball, you know, students like that,” said Dunaway.

In fact, he has had many talented students come from his program. The current number one ranked female in the world came from his program and currently shoots for Union College. Several of his students have also received full tuition archery scholarships for their undergraduate studies.

For the first time, the group of 25 will be heading to the state tournament on March 15. Each student must pay a $25 entry fee, meaning the program has to come up with money and fast. Counting for state tournament costs, Dunaway projects the team will spend $5,288 alone this season.

UNITE, who has helped in the past, made a small contribution.

“It is a good program and we’re glad to help you,” said Claudia Greenwood with UNITE.

If you would also like to help the team, please call Dunaway at 627-5359 or assistant coach Selina Dunaway at 627-9663.

The Advocate reached out to the Knox County Public Schools district to clarify why archery is not funded. As of press time, our email was not returned. An update will be provided when possible.