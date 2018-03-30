Knox BOE addresses projects

The school year is winding down but it was full steam ahead at the Knox County Public Schools March 26 board meeting.

First, facilities director Kim Merida provided the board with an update on three main KCPS projects. The Lynn Camp softball restroom and storage project has been received by the Kentucky Department of Education and is currently being reviewed. The Knox Central High School Trane project has also been received by KDE and is anticipated to begin work next week.

Finally, Merida reported that architects are working on plans to construct security vestibules at five schools that currently do not have the double entrance into their buildings. Superintendent Sprinkles shared that members of the community, including Wal-Mart, have expressed interest in conducting fundraisers and helping find grants to provide funding for those construction costs.

Next, Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles gave a strategic plan update. The next steps for spring 2018 include the following:

