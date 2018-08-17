Knox Central unveils hydration station

The second and final hydration station from the Knox County Health Coalition has been installed at Knox Central High School.

Now into the new school year, students and staff are already taking advantage of the water fountain, filling up their water bottles with ice cold water. The special attachment above the water fountain allows for water bottles to be effortlessly refilled.

“Our staff and students are really excited to get the hydration station in,” reported KCHS FRYSC Director Cody Miller.

