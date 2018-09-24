Knox Central well-represented in latest KHSAA 4A football stat leaders

Leaving zero doubt that they are one of the best in all of Kentucky’s Class 4A, the Knox Central Panthers are well-represented in the latest KHSAA stat leaders.

Two Knox Central players lead Kentucky in a stat category, another is second, and ?? are

Sophomore quarterback Brady Worley is 4A’s top-ranked quarterback with outstanding numbers of 61 completions in 87 attempts for 1,160 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 232 yards per game is tops in the Bluegrass.

His favorite target, Dane Imel, leads the state in receiving as the only player with more than 400 yards. The senior has caught 13 passes for 421 yards, and average of 84.2 per game.

Fellow teammate Blevin Campbell is not far behind with 16 catches for 326 yards and six touchdowns. His 65.2 yard-per-game average is fifth overall in Kentucky’s Class 4A.

A star receiver in his own rights, Nick Martin comes in second in 4A as a kicker with his 23-of-23 point-after-touchdown effort second in PAT’s per game.

For a complete look at this week’s KHSAA release, click on the link below.

https://khsaa.org/2018-football-class-4a-stat-leaders/