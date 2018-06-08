Knox contributes to Kentucky Tourism’s expenditure increase

The economic impact of Kentucky’s tourism industry has grown to more than $15 billion in 2017 according to a recent economic impact report from the Department of Tourism. All nine of the state’s tourism regions registered gains again in 2017, with Knox accounting for nearly five percent of the total regional expenditures, or money spent.

Bringing in and contributing to a variety of events such as the BBQ Festival, Knox Street Thunder, Daniel Boone Festival, Redbud Festival and more, Knox County’s overall tourism saw a 4.2 percent increase in total expenditures, coming in at $22,559,386 in 2017. Knox also saw an increase in employment, totaling 100 for 2017 in comparison to 89 in 2016.

