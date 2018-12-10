Knox County man arrested after firing shots at officers

From Kentucky State Police

Himyar, Ky. (December 10, 2018) On December 10, 2018 at approximately 12:40a.m, Trooper Sidney Wagner along with a Deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to 2827 KY Hwy 930 in the Himyar community of Knox County reference to an assault complaint.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with Jason Marsee, (47) of Gray. After knocking and identifying themselves as officers, a female looked out of the bedroom window then quickly closed the blinds at which time Mr. Marsee fired eight rounds with a .22 caliber rifle through the side of the house where Tpr. Wagner was standing nearly striking him. Officers took cover until Mr. Marsee came out of the residence and threw the rifle in the yard. Mr. Marsee was then taken into custody.

Tpr. Wagner located a monitor which displayed in plain view both cruisers in the drive way, several firearms, a police scanner, and marijuana inside the residence. A neighbor’s residence was struck by two rounds one in which was where the two residents were sleeping.

Tpr. Wagner is continuing the investigation. Mr. Marsee was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on the following charges: attempted murder-police officer, wanton endangerment-1st degree, menacing, resisting arrest, poss of marijuana, and poss/use of radio that send/receive police mess, drug paraphernalia-buy/possess.