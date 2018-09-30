Knox County shooting under investigation

On September 30, 2018 at 3:57 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from Knox County Dispatch about two individuals shot at 11101 KY 6 in the Corbin community of Knox County. Troopers and Detectives from Post 10 responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates an unknown individual(s) stopped in front of the residence, operating a white Chevrolet suburban. That individual(s) from that vehicle began firing a weapon multiple times into a black cargo trailer. Two male individuals were in the cargo trailer at the time of the shooting and suffered gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin for their injuries.

The home owner, Curtis Helton (31) of Corbin suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and has non-life threatening injuries. The other individual suffered a gunshot wound to the head and his status is not known at this time.

At this time, the name of the other individual is not known and will be released once it comes available.

Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance from the public. If anyone saw a white Chevrolet suburban traveling on KY 6 or knows who operates this vehicle is urged to contact Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

Case is still under investigation by Det. Jim T. Whitaker. Also assisted at the scene were Barbourville Police Dept, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knox County Ambulance Service.