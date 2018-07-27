Knox doctor indicted for conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance

A Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments Friday, July 27. Among those indicted was Barbourville ARH ER Doctor Sherri Hogan for first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance (first offense).

“She [Sherri Hogan] is an employee through Schumacher Clinic Partners. We contract with them for our emergency department staffing,” said Barbourville ARH CEO Charles Lovell. “We are aware of the indictment and we are working, from a legal standpoint, on what we need to do since she is not technically our employee.”

The Mountain Advocate reached out to Schumacher and is waiting on a reply.

Dennis Hogan was also indicted for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense). He was arrested on March 21 after a successful drug bust at his College Street residence. At that time, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Barbourville Police Department executed a search warrant and found “unspecified drugs, lots of drug paraphernalia and other items used with the paraphernalia,” confirmed Deputy Sam Mullins.

The Mountain Advocate will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they are made available.