Knox groups make learning fun

School’s back in session but your child’s education doesn’t have to end each day at 3 p.m. Many extracurricular learning groups resumed this past week, each offering various forms of help with homework, access to reading materials, activities and fun for all ages.

Promise Neighborhood has played an important role in Knox County’s youth for a couple years now, offering both in and out of school activities and groups.

“We provide programming to enrich academics, promote safety, encourage wellness and health, and to grow student leaders,” said Kelli Moore, project director. “In addition to these [wraparound] services, we provide considerable support for technology, curriculum, teacher professional development, and academic intervention in the classroom.”

