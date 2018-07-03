Knox Library wild about animals

As part of their summer reading program, the Knox County Public Library ‘goat’ to introduce local kids to an array of animals at the Animals Rock Petting Zoo held June 21.

“We have Hillview Stables here with pony rides, train rides,” said director Lana Hale. “It’s been an annual event for quite a few years. We just want to encourage children to read, to avoid the summer slide and to enjoy books, love books and love the library.”

Along with pony and train rides, Hillview also brought goats and pigs for the children to pet and feed. There was even a larger horse available for the older kids to ride, proving these events really cater to all ages. KCEOC Summer Feeding Program was also on-hand to provide free food for those in attendance.

