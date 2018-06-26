Knox Little League Softball season comes to end

It has been a great season of softball for the Knox County Little League. If you missed out this year, organizers say they plan to be even bigger and better next year. “We hope to add a younger age group so that more can play.” They would like to thank our sponsors: Jackson Warewashing Systems, Sav-Rite Home Care, Brent McDonald-DMD, Robert Dunaway-DMD and Barbourville Jr. Woman’s Study Group. They would also like to thank the Knox Central Lady Panthers for the use of their field, our Coaches, volunteers, parents and most importantly all the young ladies that came out to play. Photos Submitted