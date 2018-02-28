Knox man charged with child sexual exploitation

KSP – On February 28, 2018, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Robert T. Whitter III, 27, on charges related to distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Whitter was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Barbourville on February 28, 2018. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Whitter is currently charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. The charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.