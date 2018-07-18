Knox man missing

A Knox County man is still missing after his family filed a report with Kentucky State Police. Police are now asking the public for help.

On Saturday, July 14, Kentucky State Police received a call from a man indicating his son, Kevin Brock, 42 of Caldwell Street in Corbin, had been missing since he was last seen on July 8.

KSP Trooper Josh Cox met with the man’s father to begin the investigation. It was discovered that Brock had left his home to go to a local store. Brock never returned home.

His physical description is listed as a white male, standing approximately 5’11”, 190 lbs. and has a tattoo on his right leg. He left his home driving a 2007 black Chevy Silverado pickup.

According o statements given to other news outlets, Brock is not known to remain away from home for such an extended length of time.

Anyone having information pertaining to Brock and his whereabouts is encouraged to call Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan at (606) 573-3131.

Trooper Josh Cox is leading the ongoing investigation.