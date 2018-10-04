Knox Middle advances in State Championship Playoffs with 38-8 win over Perry

The Knox County Middle School Panthers dominated their opponents on Thursday, 38-8, in first-round action of the Kentucky Middle School Division II State Playoff Championships.

The Panthers scored at will in the first quarter on the way to a 24-0 lead against Perry County Central. Two more touchdowns in the second quarter upped Knox County’s advantage to 38-0 and a running clock under the mercy rule.

Perry Central scored its only touchdown of the game on its final possession, well after the outcome was decided.

Knox County now advances to the quarterfinals where the Panthers will face Corbin on Saturday, Oct. 13, at Corbin.

