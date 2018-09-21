Knox Schools corrects financial reporting snafu

After it was reported in The Mountain Advocate last week that Knox County Public Schools had failed in maintaining transparency with financial records, the problem has been resolved.

The district took steps in the days following the report to publish their financial reports as required by law.

The full reports can now be found at www.knoxkyschools.com, by going to the Departments / Financial Services menu, and click on “+ District Annual Reporting” for a breakdown of all the district’s financial records, including vendor expenditures, balance sheets and salary schedules.