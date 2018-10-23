Knox students graduate from Rogers Scholars program

Submitted

Knox County students Ally Daniels, Cooper Collins, and Morgan Warren graduated this summer from The Center for Rural Development’s 2018 Rogers Scholars program.

Rogers Scholars is an intensive one-week summer leadership program that provides valuable leadership skills for high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. Students are able to seize their full potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders. Upon completion of the program students have the opportunity to apply for scholarships at 17 colleges and universities.

Collins was also chosen by his peers to represent them as a Rogers Scholars Ambassador. Ambassadors go on to represent their class of Scholars at events and promote the program.

“My experience at Rogers Scholars was truly inspiring and life changing,” Collins said. “It really made me come out of my shell and has helped me grow tremendously.”

Collins is the son of Dave and Amy Collins of Barbourville. Warren is the daughter of Steve and Jennifer Warren. Collins and Warren both attend Knox Central High School.

Daniels is the daughter of William and Elizabeth Daniels of Barbourville. She attends Barbourville Independent High School.

