The Knox-Whitley Humane Association is taking another step in its effort to become a “no kill” facility by instituting a managed intake policy.

Under the new policy, owners wanting to surrender a pet will first fill out and submit a pet history form. The form will be reviewed by KWHA staff. Within two business days, staff will contact the owner to set up an appointment to surrender the animal(s).

