KSP looking for theft suspect

On October 11, 2018 Kentucky State Police began an investigation on Church Hill Road in the Barbourville community of Knox County where a burglary took place. A chainsaw, weed eater, climbing equipment and a 1994 Toyota pick-up truck was taken from the residence.

Kentucky State Police is asking the public with assistance locating Jerry Vaughn (39) of Barbourville in connection to this theft. Tpr. Kelly Farris has active arrest warrants for Mr. Vaughn.

Anyone with information on Mr. Vaughn is urged to contact KSP Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131. Case is still under investigation by Tpr. Kelly Farris.