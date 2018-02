Harlan, Ky. (February 26, 2018) Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan is asking for assistance from the public on the following individual. KSP Trooper Drew Wilson is currently working a theft investigation in Harlan County involving this person who suspected in stealing a vehicle and damaging property.

Anyone with any information on this individual can contact Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 and can remain anonymous