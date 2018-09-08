Last bite of summer

The official first day of Fall is nearly two weeks away, but tell that to Mother Nature! My husband Nick is certain that we are going to have a prolonged summer with hot temperatures into October, he might be right-don’t let him know I said that! Maybe I’m getting older, but I can’t tolerate the raw, stinging humidity and extreme heat. I always say, the perfect day is sunny and 75 degrees. I guess I shouldn’t complain, winter will be here soon enough.

For most of us, we are using the last lil bit of summer to enjoy the things that make it so great. For some that maybe the last chance to dip in the pool, basking in the sun. For others, its the last cookout before it’s too cold to grill. One of the best things about summer is certainly the food. One of the best summer side dishes has gotta be Cornbread Salad. I don’t know if I have ever missed it’s presence at a church homecoming, bbq, or a picnic ever, it’s just that good.

This recipe was given to me by Lela Carmack of Bimble, Ky, as one of her favs, I hope you try it. She will be turning 89 years young next month! If you have a great recipe to share, email me @kdcole1120@gmail.com

Lela’s Cornbread Salad

Ingredients:

8×8 pan of cornbread

6-8 green onions

1/2 green pepper, chopped

1 medium/small cucumber, chopped

2 ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped

6-8 radishes, chopped

1/4 c. mayonnaise

1/4 c. creamy cucumber salad dressing

2 tsp. prepared mustard

1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese

2 boiled eggs, peeled, chopped

Directions:

Crumbled baked and cooled cornbread in large bowl. Add onions, green pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, and cucumber. Combine mayonnaise, cucumber dressing, and mustard. Toss lightly into cornbread mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Top with shredded cheese and chopped boiled eggs.