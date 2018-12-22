Leaning Side

Today it’s windy, dark and raining as I woke up and looked outside at the sky, the trees were moving to the rhythm of the wind and the rain was coming down fast.

There are many times in our lives that we feel we are in the dark. We are in chaos. We are in a whirlwind, we feel completely helpless and we feel blown away by the winds and force in our lives. But the truth remains that beyond all the dark clouds, the heavy rain and wind, the sun still shining, but we cannot see it. The sun, the blue sky, is always there. We just have to look beyond the clouds to see it and to also know that they will eventually clear. That this too will pass. Life is beautiful! We just have to look beyond (unknown).

Leanin’ Side; “author unknown” sent by Bob Young, a faithful reader of The Advocate.

Every time I am asked to pray, I think of the old deacon who always prayed, “Lord prop us up on our leanin’ side.” After hearing him pray that prayer many times, someone asked him why he prayed that prayer so fervently. He answered, “Well sie, you see, it is like this… I got an old barn out back. It’s been there a long time, it’s withstood a lot of weather, it’s gone through a lot of storms, and it’s stood for many years. It’s still standing, but one day I noticed it was leaning to one side a bit. So I went and got some pine poles and propped it up on its leaning side so it wouldn’t fall. Then I got to thinking ‘bout that and how much I was like that old barn. I’ve been around a long time, I’ve withstood a lot of life storms; I’ve withstood a lot of bad weather in life, I’ve withstood a lot of hard times, and I’m still standing too. But I find myself leaning to one side from time to time, so I ask the Lord to prop us up on the leaning side, “cause I figure a lot of us gets to leaning, at times.”

Sometimes we get to leaning toward anger, leaning toward bitterness, leaning toward hatred, leaning toward cussing, learning toward a lot of things that we shouldn’t, so we need to pray, “Lord, prop us up on our leaning side,” so we will stand up straight and tall again, to glorify the Lord.

Millie’s thought for the day — I woke up yesterday in a whirlwind of emotions feeling helpless in the winds of Mother Nature the trees moving to the rhythm of the wind and rain coming down fast, a completely helpless feeling of helplessness by the wind and forces in life.

Today the sun, the blue sky is here and life is beautiful again. In time of chaos the truth remains that beyond all the dark clouds, the rain and the wind the sun is still shining but we cannot see it.

Mildred Higgins

