LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 65A.080 (2), KRS 424.220, of the Kentucky Revised Statues, the financial report and supporting data may be inspected by the public at the Knox County Conservation District Office located at 34 Spring Avenue Barbourville, KY 40906 between the hours of 8:00 AM until 4:30 PM Monday through Friday. The Knox Conservation District holds its regularly scheduled monthly board meetings at 1:00 P.M on the 3rd, Thursday of each month at 34 Spring Avenue Barbourville, KY 40906. All meetings are open to the public.