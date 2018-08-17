Leon Hinkle, 67 of Flat Lick, KY, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Hammond, KY on April 20, 1951, and was the son of William and Mahala Smith Hinkle. Leon was a member of the Turkey Creek Baptist Church in Flat Lick, and had retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet having worked for the Department of Highways.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Hinkle, and nephew, Jason Hinkle. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Frances Buell Hinkle of Flat Lick; daughter, LeAnn Hinkle-Lane and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Emerson Frances and Campbelle Noel Lane; parents, William and Mahala Hinkle; sister, Karolyn McFerrin and husband, David; sister-in-law, JoAnn Hinkle; brothers-in-law, Andy Buell, and Danny Buell and wife, Brenda; sisters-in-law, Gerty Buell and Thelma Smith; aunt, Gustie Hinkle; uncle, Landon Hinkle and wife, Linda; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services were on Sunday.July 22, at 3:00 PM at the Turkey Creek Baptist Church in Flat Lick with Rev. Mike Brooks and Mr. Bill Bailey. Burial followed in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro. Pallbearers were Mike Buell, Robert Lane, David Sproles, Chris Sproles, Todd Fuson, Bill Bailey, Doug Quillen, Paul Garrett and Kihran McFerrin. Honorary pallbearers will be Rev. Eli Broughton and all of Leon’s church family at Turkey Creek Baptist Church, all of his coworkers at Warner’s and the Kentucky Department of Transportation, his porch sitting buddies at Fourmile and his breakfast buddies at Billy’s. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Shawn Fugate, Dr. Michael White, all of the staff at the Corbin Hospital Oncology and Hematology and Infusion Clinic and the staff at the UK Medical Center and Infusion Clinic for all of the wonderful care Leon received.

The family received friends on Saturday, July 21, from 5 until 9 PM a the Arnett & Steele Funeral and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to be serving the Hinkle family.