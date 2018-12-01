News Let there be light! By Brooke Stansbury - December 1, 2018 Christmas in Barbourville is official as community members and special guests watched Faye Goodwin flip the switch to turn on the tree in town square. Aubrey-Boston-Scott-Svannah-Cashton-Richardson. Brilee-Nick-Brittany-Breanna-Frye Carla-Dillard-James-Goodwin-Faye-Goodwin-Cindy-Black-Gavin-Dillard-Linda-Cain-Brooke-Bargo-JJ-Johnson-Carlissa-Dillard-Doug-Middleton Claudia-Greenwood-Brenda-Moses-Claudia’s Mother James-and-Faye-Goodwin Jen-Jake-Jackson-John-Doty. Jenny-King Joyce-Calhoun-Linda-Cain-James-Johnson Maria-Baeza-Pablo-Naresi-Raul-Novaresi Mark-and-Rhonda-Abner-grandchildren-Titus-and-Bella Community prays together… …stays together. Steven-Coleman-Claire-Vaughn Todd-Galindo-Jodie-Bays-Jessica-Brooks-Rosalie-Brooks-Ricky-Brooks