Let’s get involved in community events

Spring is here and that means warm, sunshine-filled days are right around the corner! I’m excited for better weather for many reasons, one of which is an increase in community activities. I often hear there is nothing happening in Knox County and, while events do tend to stall out in the colder months, we’re about to see an influx in things happening in our community. This weekend is a great example of just that.

First, Relay for Life is holding a yard sale on Saturday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The yard sale will be at the Commercial Bank parking lot on North Main Street. Of course, this is one event in a series leading up to the major Relay for Life Block party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 27 on Court Square. Relay may look a little different this year but the same events everyone knows and loves are still being incorporated.

Knox Street Thunder is also returning this Saturday! Along with filling the Square with antique cars and great company, Thunder will also have Pistol Whip performing live on opening day. If you read my article from a couple of weeks ago, you know Thunder has a lot of new events coming this season, including a karaoke contest series and big wheel races! Thunder is held the first Saturday of the month from April to October from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Court Square.

Thunder is once again teaming up with the annual J&J Remembrance Glow Walk/Run on April 7. The walk/run will begin at the Court Square at 7:30 p.m. This event honors the lives of Jathan and Jayla while giving back to a young person in our community with a college scholarship. Last years’ scholarship winner received $8,000.

I’d love to see a ton of people show up to each of these events! You’re not only supporting great causes but also our local community, including your friends, neighbors and coworkers.

If you see one of us at The Advocate reporting on these events this weekend, stop and say hi!

As always, I update our printed and online calendar with events happening in Knox County every week. Head over there to see what’s coming up! If you have an event you want advertised in the calendar, send me an email at tstewart@mountainadvocate.com.

See you at the next event!