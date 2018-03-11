Let’s start talking to each other

When something happens, the newspaper wants you to know about it! The purpose of a newspaper is “to inform the public.” That’s what we do.

A newspaper is only as good as the community and officials that communicate with it. If you have something happening, let us know! Call us. If you’re a law enforcement official and something is going down you want the public to know about, let us know! I wish we had powers of telepathy. But, we don’t.

I want an open dialogue between our news staff with all first responders and civic organizations. E-mail me at editor@mountainadvocate.com and let’s work together, shall we?