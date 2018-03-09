Library starts 1,000 Books program

To show that every book counts, the Knox County Public Library has started the 1,000 Books program.

The goal of this free program is to have children in Knox County read 1,000 books before they begin kindergarten. While this may seem like a challenge, it’s really easier than you think. If you commit to reading one book per night, your child will have read or listened to 365 books in a year, 730 in two years and 1,095 in three. If you begin this program early in life and factor that your child does not start kindergarten until age five, you have more time than you think.

“I view this program as a fun way to share the love of reading and promote literacy at the same time. I am super excited about the 1000 books before kindergarten program,” said Lana Hale, director of the Knox County Public Library. “I am humbled and thankful that our library can be a part of such a wonderful program with our preschoolers and their families.”

To participate in the program, stop by the library, sign your child or children up and begin reading. The library will provide you with a reading log and other resources. KCPL will also recognize the achievements of families by rewarding every child with a prize at every 100 books. Achievements will be showcased on social media and in a designated display at the library. All children from birth until he or she enters kindergarten are eligible.

Not only does reading together provide a great bonding opportunity, it increases your child’s development and literacy skills before ever stepping foot in a classroom, so make every book count. Registration begins Monday, March 12. For more information, call the library at 546-5339.