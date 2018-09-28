Lieutenant Governor visits Knox Central High School

“You can see it, you can dream it, you can do it” is one of the many inspirational things Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton said to Knox Central High School students this past Friday.

KCHS students welcomed the Lieutenant Governor by giving her a tour of the school building, along with providing lunch for her in the library.

Hampton was there to talk to the schools future entrepreneurs, class officials, as well as the whole school about what it takes to start your own business. She also talked about the Lieutenant Governor Entrepreneurs Challenge and how students can participate.