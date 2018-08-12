Life’s eternal blessings- ‘Sometimes old is better than something new’

Life’s eternal blessings

Dear reader, each new day is a new beginning. Life’s eternal lessons are acceptance and with it come life’s eternal blessings. Deciding day by day where we want to go with our lives ushers in new adventure. Are we ready for what is to come?

A reader shared the writing Things You Keep. The writing reminded me of the many life’s lessons learned at the knee of my parents. The values received instilled I keep and hold close as I go through life.

Things you keep, author unknown.

Some things you keep, like good teeth, warm coats and bald husbands. They’re good for you, reliable, and practical, and sometimes old is better than something new, and what you know is often better than a stranger.

These are my thoughts that make me sound old and tame, and dull at times when everyone else is risky, racy and daring, flashing all that is new and improved in their lives. Many have new careers, new homes and new cars. The world is dizzy with trade-ins. I could keep track but I don’t think I want to.

I grew up in the fifties with practical parents. A mother, God bless her, who washed aluminum foil after she cooked in it, then re-used it. A father who was happier getting old shoes repaired then buying new ones. They weren’t poor, my parents were just satisfied. Their marriage was good, their dreams focused. Their best friends lived barely a wave away.

I can see them now…dad in his trousers and a tee shirt and mom in a housedress. A lawnmower in his hand a dishtowel in hers. It was time for fixing things, a curtain rod, the kitchen radio, screen door, the oven door and the hem of a dress. Things you keep. It was a way of life and sometimes made me crazy. All their fixing, re-heating, re-winding, I wanted just once to be wasteful. Back then, waste meant affluence. Throwing things away always meant there would be more.

By my father died, and on that clear autumn night, in the chill of the hospital room, I was stuck with pain of learning that sometimes there isn’t any more. Sometimes what you care about most gets all used up and goes away never to return.

So, while you have it, love it and care for it, and fix it when it’s broken, heal it when it’s sick. That is true for marriage, old cars and children with bad report cards and dogs with bad hips and aging parents. You keep them because they are worth it. Some things you keep like best friends that moved away or a classmate you grew up with. They are just something’s that make life important.

Millie’s shares with you, my mom died years ago. In the last months of her life I traveled daily to spend time and help in any way she needed. Mom’s Advocate subscription expired in December and while I was visiting I helped her with paper work to renew. When it came to the number of years to renew, mom choose TWO years instead of her usual One. I looked at her nurse and she nodded signaling me not to respond just to do it.

I followed Mom’s wishes and mailed the renewal as I headed back to my home in Louisville. Mom died in February. Later the nurse shared with me her thoughts on mom choice of years, she said, “hope for life springs eternal,” you mom was full of hope even though she knew her situation.

My quote for today by Henry Drummond

You will find as you look back on life that moments you really lived are the moments you have done in the spirit of live.

“Mom sure looked forward to receiving her Advocate”.

Mildred Higgins

