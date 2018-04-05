Lillian Faye Martin Rose, of Gray, Kentucky, lovingly known as “Granny Faye,” passed away on March 23, 2018. Born on March 29, 1933, in Insull, Kentucky, Faye was a faithful Christian and longtime member of Keck Baptist Church in Gray, Kentucky.

A beautiful soul, Granny Faye always went above and beyond the call of duty for her family and friends. In addition to being a loving and dedicated wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Sunday School teacher, and friend, Faye was also a gifted neck-hugger, avid Bee Gees admirer, accomplished board game player, knock-knock joke connoisseur, All-Star wiffle ball pitcher, talented short-order cook, and #1 fan of anything her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren were involved in. A jolly soul and unfailing good sport, Faye was always good for a laugh, for a hug, or to distribute some sweets whenever you “took the notion.”

Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Dee Rose; her parents: Ora & Almedia Martin; and her brother Jack Martin.

Faye is survived by her two daughters: Leslie and husband Merrill Smith of Corbin, Denise and husband Don Reedy of Gray,her son: Rick and wife, Sharon Rose of Gray, her brother: Gene and wife Ann Martin of Grays Knob; her sister: Betty Martin Davis of Harrogate, Tennessee;her five grandsons: Jeff and wife Loretta Reedy of Corbin , Josh Reedy and wife Karmen Reedy of Lexington, Aaron and wife Naomi Rose of London, Brenton Smith of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Evan Smith of Lexington; her granddaughter: Rachel and husband Jake Miracle of Gray; eight great-grandchildren; and many other dear relatives, friends, church family, and caregivers from Christian Care Communities.

We will celebrate her life on her birthday with funeral services at Hart Funeral Home on Thursday, March 29 at 11:00 A.M., with the Reverends Jimmy Siler and Ben Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Corbin. Visitation for family will be Wednesday, March 28 at 5:00 P.M. at Hart Funeral Home. The family will receive guests from 6:00-8:00 P.M.