Local Businesswoman Passes Away

A beloved Barbourville business owner has passed away.

Kermit Ann Hopper, owner of Hopper Funeral Home, passed away Sunday, January 20, according to a statement on the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Ann Hopper became owner/operator of Hopper Funeral Home after the death of her husband, Charles F. Hopper, in 1994. Along with her sister, Jayne Hampton, Ann maintained the business started by her husband’s family in 1905.

Ann and Charles Hopper had two daughters, Sally and Victoria, and two grandsons, Oscar Charles Viodoni and Bennett Van York III.

A complete obituary and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. There are no plans for a funeral service.