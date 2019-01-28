Local Falls Victim to Fraud

The Office of Vital Statistics, within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), is warning Kentuckians about purchasing documents online and paying additional fees to a third-party vendor not approved by the state.

Take this true story

Stories of fraud sometimes hit closer to home than we like. Take one Knox County woman’s experience, for example (identities were withheld to protect her family):

“Knox County ‘Mom’” recently needed her daughter’s social security card replaced, and she needed it fast. Her gut told her she needed to go down to the local SSA office, but she didn’t have the time or patience to go down there, in the pouring rain, of course.

Then another little voice said to check and see if it could be done online. The voice had a point. Mom merely typed in “ss card replacement” and up popped a very official, governmental-looking website with all the help she needed...for a price.

A few clicks, a little data entry, and almost $50 later, Mom had her application filled out from the convenience of her own home. What a relief!

