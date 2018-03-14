Local injured in crash with chartered team bus

A Corbin man is in the hospital after he collided with a charter bus on Sunday.

Barbourville Police say James Foley, 38 of Corbin, was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado truck when he collided with a charter bus carrying the University of Northwestern Ohio softball team. The bus, operated by Buckeye Charter Services of Lima, Ohio, was driven by Timothy Ludwig, 56, also of Lima. Ludwig had stopped the bus at the railroad crossing on U.S. 25E at Heidrick, per law, and did have its emergency flashers engaged. The bus had left Union College shortly before the accident.

Foley told officers he didn’t see the bus had stopped and collided with it, and that he had been searching for his phone which had begun ringing. Upon colliding with the bus, Foley’s truck was completely totaled. He was transported to Barbourville ARH, but then flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for further examination of his injuries. As of press time Wednesday, he was in stable condition and had suffered a dislocated hip and a cracked rib.

A student-athlete passenger on the bus was also transported to Barbourville ARH for possible injuries but was released shortly thereafter.

The investigation into the accident is being conducted by the Barbourville Police Department. Assisting at the scene was Barbourville Fire Department, Knox County EMS, Bell County EMS, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.