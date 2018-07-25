Local officials urge action to stop Hep. A

With so many stories circulating about a hepatitis A outbreak in Kentucky, the Knox County Health Department took time to set the record straight at the July 24 Health Coalition meeting.

“Hep A, as you all know…has increased in this past year, since November,” confirmed Tammy Owens, RN with KCHD.

Traditionally, Kentucky sees an average of 20 confirmed cases per year. Since November, according to Owens, there have been 430 confirmed cases and three deaths. As of the Monday meeting, there have been zero confirmed hepatitis A cases in Knox County.

Hepatitis A is one of three hepatitis viruses that attacks the liver and causes inflammation. Unlike B and C viruses which are typically transmitted through blood and body fluids, A is much easier to transmit. This is because it sheds off in the stool over the span of several months. Transmission of hepatitis A most often occurs by ingesting unseen stool particles, commonly found in food after the preparer does not properly wash their hands. Transmission also occurs by sharing items such as food, drinks or cigarettes. Symptoms include fever, jaundice (yellow skin or eyes) and dark pee, pale stool or diarrhea. In many cases, someone may not know they have hepatitis A before they’ve already infected others.

“A person that’s infected can transmit it to somebody else and not even know that they’re sick…It takes several months for them to recover, to get over this illness,” continued Owens.

If you are diagnosed with hepatitis A, medical providers can treat the symptoms but you must shed the virus over the span of several months, letting it run its course. Death is very rare, occurring at a rate of about 1 in 300. Owens recommends people wash their hands properly, not share food, drinks or cigarettes. She also urges the public to get their vaccine to stop the virus in its tracks.

“If you think about it, we have this organism that you can transmit without even knowing that you’re sick…but yet, we have this great vaccine that can give you 95 percent coverage and honestly, if you get the second dose, it puts you more at a 99 percent coverage,” said Owens.

The vaccine is a two-dose series with six months between doses. You can go to your family doctor for the vaccine or visit the health department. KCHD can run most forms of insurance and also offers a $50 self-pay option.