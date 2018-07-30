Local store rolls out kid-friendly carts

IGA has new carts to specifically cater to their pint-sized shoppers.

At the beginning of July, the store unveiled tiny shopping carts for kids to use around the store.

“Our district manager brought them by. He had a store that got a bunch in and he wanted to spread them out to all his other stores,” said manager Jason Smith.

The Barbourville location decided to implement the buggies to make shopping fun and a little easier for both kids and their parents.

