Local Teens Research, Address Pressing Issues

pictured from left Hope Carew (a sophomore at KCHS) Jolene Smith (a freshman at BIS) Kristina Carew (a freshman at KCHS) Ailee Bargo (a sophomore at BIS)

The Kentucky 4-H Issues Conference began in 1989 to give teen 4-H members the opportunity to learn the process of identifying and addressing local issues. 4-H members select an issue and research the issue before coming to the conference. While at the conference, 4-H’ers are given the opportunity to share their ideas and collaborate with other 4-H’ers from around the state. Adult facilitators work with 4-H’ers leading them in the process of preparing a simulated presentation to a community board.

This year, 4 local teens chose to address the issue of School Violence and Drug Abuse/Misuse. The teens conducted research and developed a plan of action, identified possible community partners, developed a budget and presented before a mock fiscal court. This group will have the opportunity to apply for a mini-grant to implement the program in their community.