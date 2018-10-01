Local woman has 27cm tumor removed

A Knox County woman was rushed to Barbourville ARH Hospital recently when she experienced severe abdominal pain and was unable to eat.

After testing Kayla Vaughn for a possible unknown pregnancy, doctors found that she was carrying a 27-centimeter tumor in her abdomen.

The tumor would need to be removed. Normally, a procedure this challenging would have to take place in a specialized hospital, such as the University of Kentucky Medical Center. However, this job was no match for Dr. Wignakumar Velupillai, go goes by Dr. Kumar. Dr. Kumar is been a surgeon in Barbourville for over 19 years.

You must be logged in to view this content.